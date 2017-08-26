Source: Newsday

As a pioneer of pro wrestling, Ric Flair's influence on the wrestlers that came after him is immeasurable. Kurt Angle revealed to Newsday that without Flair's advice, he might not have ever been in the WWE.

"Ric was the guy that I got advice from before I started in the business," Angle said. "He's the one that redirected me from [World Championship Wrestling] to WWE, told me Vince McMahon would know what to do with me, and said not to go to WCW."

The rest is history. Angle rose to the top of the company and put together a stellar career that culminated in an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Angle also discussed what he learned from Flair from an in-ring perspective.

"But what I learned from Ric was how to give to the business and not take. He always made sure his opponent looked better than he did," Angle explained. "What was important to him was the match, not himself, and I took that advice and made sure when I performed in the ring I made my opponent looked better than me, and I made sure it was the best match I could possibly make it. He was a very giving wrestler, and I did the same because of Ric Flair."

Flair is currently recovering from a medical emergency caused by multiple organ damage. Last Saturday his manager tweeted that Flair is condition is progressing and improving.

