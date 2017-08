Big Cass underwent successful surgery this past Thursday night. According to WWE.com, the surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, and Cass has already begun rehabilitation.

Cass suffered a torn ACL during his Brooklyn Street Fight with Enzo Amore on this past Monday's RAW. Cass could be out of action for up to 9 months, which would put his return in May after WrestleMania 34.

Below is a photo of Cass following his surgery:

The road to recovery has begun for @BigCassWWE after undergoing knee surgery... https://t.co/PddjIA1sXC — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.