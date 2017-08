- Above is a trailer for WWE Studios' Birth of the Dragon, which is in theaters now.

- CBS Sports ran a simulation pitting Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather in WWE 2K16, which you can watch here . McGregor defeated Mayweather in their simulation via pinfall. Remember to join us tonight for our live coverage and viewing party of McGregor vs. Mayweather.

- Former WWE Diva Barbie Blank, f.k.a. Kelly Kelly, is on the cover of the latest edition of Runway magazine. You can check out the cover and a photo from the magazine below:

Cover of @runway magazine Go get your copy today!!! Swim issue ???? @mariobarberiophotos @bethfollertmakeup @clairepiao @aristidesfashion @thepinkpalace_ A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Mirror Mirror on the wall.... @runway A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

