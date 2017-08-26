Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Peter Yule and @StormWWEReigns for these results from last night's WWE live event in Carbondale:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Kalisto, R-Truth, Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins & Goldust

* John Cena pinned Samoa Joe

* Alicia Fox & Mickie James defeated Emma & Nia Jax

* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt in a really good match

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. After the match, Reigns speared Strowman through a table, as seen below:

