- The latest WWE Top 10 video above looks at Braun Strowman's crazy feats of strength, topped by Strowman superplexing The Big Show on RAW earlier this year, which broke the ring.

- Just a reminder that the Hardy Boyz will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from 4-7 p.m. You can get more information at this link.

- Following her appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago yesterday, Charlotte Flair is back on the road with WWE starting with tonight's WWE live event in Baton Rouge, LA. It is her first live event since Ric Flair was hospitalized a couple of weeks ago. Charlotte tweeted the following regarding her weekend schedule:

Little Rock, AR #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NlqqHkoE7Y — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 26, 2017

