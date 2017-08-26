- WWE uploaded the full match between Triple H and Randy Orton at WWE No Mercy 2007, which you can watch in the video above. Triple H pinned Orton with a roll-up to successfully win the title for the 11th time.

Steve Austin wrapped filming of the new season of Broken Skull Challenge on Friday. The new season premieres on Tuesday, September 26th at 10pm EST on CMT. We will have exclusive comments from Austin and videos from the impressive set as the premiere draws closer.

- Randy Orton took a nice shot at the Punjabi Prison match on Twitter today. When a user asked why tonight's Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight isn't in the Prison structure, Orton replied, "Then no one would be able to see the fight because the view would be obstructed by the two walls of 'bamboo' -duh"

How is @FloydMayweather vs @TheNotoriousMMA not in a Punjabi Prison? Money left on the table guys #Kayfabe — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 26, 2017

Then no one would be able to see the fight because the view would be obstructed by the two walls of 'bamboo' -duh https://t.co/5YHv7PbbYT — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 26, 2017

