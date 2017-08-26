- If you missed the official weigh-ins for Mayweather vs. McGregor, a brief recap was posted by the UFC on YouTube. We've included that footage embedded in the player above.

- The Nevada State Athletic Commission disclosed that Floyd Mayweather will take home at least $100 million for his fight tonight against Conor McGregor, according to MMAJunkie . McGregor will take home no less than $30 million. Tonight is the night for the fight as it will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tonight is the night for the fight as it will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

- Floyd Mayweather is currently a (-620) favorite to defeat Conor McGregor at (+460), according to odds posted by 5 Dimes. While that number could change, this isn't like the odds for professional wrestling events obviously, as the fight outcome is not pre-determined.

McGregor has been and will be the underdog but the odds gap has closed leading into fight day. Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 in professional boxing, while McGregor has never fought. McGregor is 21–3 in mixed martial arts, only losing one time in the UFC to Nate Diaz, a loss he avenged less than five months after taking it.

