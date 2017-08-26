On Friday, reports surfaced that a 10-year-old boy saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning thanks to CPR he learned from watching Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in San Andreas. The story touched The Rock so much that he took to Instagram to extend an olive branch to the boy and his family.

Jacob O'Connor of Roseville, Mich. saw his brother Dylan lying face down in their grandmother's pool and pulled him out and gave him chest compressions. Jacob said that he was just mimicking what he saw The Rock do in the 2015 blockbuster. For his heroic efforts, The Rock posted a video on Instagram inviting Jacob and his family to come to the set of his upcoming movie Skyscraper:

I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero.

Jacob, I'm gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too.

I'll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements.

Can't wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth!

Check out the video below:

