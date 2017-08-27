Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout at 1:05 of Round 10 of their boxing match in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night.

After the fight, Jim Gray interviewed Mayweather. Mayweather said McGregor is a tough competitor and they gave the fans what they wanted to see. Mayweather admitted McGregor was better than he thought he was but said he followed his game plan to let Conor throw his heavy shots early. Mayweather said when scouting McGregor, he understands that McGregor starts to slow down. Floyd touted his guarantee about not letting the fight go the distance.

Mayweather, 40, came out of retirement and is now a perfect 50-0. He said a win is a win and that he looks forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day. Floyd said this was his last fight, even when pressed, he reiterated "for sure" this is his last fight. Mayweather said he chose the right dance partner and said Conor McGregor is a hell of a fighter.

Conor McGregor said he turned Mayweather into a Mexican, that he fought like a Mexican tonight. Conor said Floyd is not that fast or not that powerful but he's composed. Conor said he thought it was close and said he thought the referee should have let him go. McGregor said composure is what 50 professional fights will give you.

McGregor said he's been here before, he's been strangled on live TV and came back. He reiterated he thought it was close and said he gets a little wobbly when he gets tired. He wanted the referee to let him go down. McGregor said we'll "see what happens" if he'll box again. He said "of course" he'll go back to UFC. Conor maintained he wanted to fight the final two rounds.

Conor said he's happy and no one has taken these type of risks. He'll take it on the chin and thanked everyone.

