Below are results from AAA TripleMania XXV, which aired live tonight on Twitch:

August 26, 2017

* Ashley, Dragon Solar, Pardux & Solaris defeated Chicano, Bronco Gonzalez & Fetiche

* Angelikal, Hijo del Vikingo & The Tigger defeated Angel Mortal Jr., Tiger Boy & Vilanno III, Jr.

Main Card

* Mini Psycho Clown, Hernandez, Hiedra & Mamba defeated Mascara de Bronce, Dinastia, Big Mami & Estrella Divina

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match

Sexy Star (c) defeated Rosemary, Lady Shani & Ayako Hamada

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match

Murder Clown & Monster Clown defeated Andrew Everett & DJ Zema Ion, Aerostar & Dragon and Dark Cuervo & Dark Scoria (c) to win the AAA World Tag Team titles

* Torneo Triplemania XXV

La Parka won the 25th anniversary torneo lumberjack match

* Pagano vs. El Mesias ended in a no contest

* Ladder Match for the AAA Mega Championship, AAA Latin American Championship and AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Johnny Mundo (c) defeated Texano Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma to retain his triple crown of AAA titles. After the match, Mundo told Vampiro to put the belts around his waist. Vampiro resisted fighting back. Mundo slapped Vampiro and spit on him and kept ripping into him until Vampiro hit Mundo with a chokeslam.

* Luchas De Apuestas: Mask vs. Mask

Psycho Clown defeated Dr Wagner Jr. Wagner unmasked and was revealed to be 52-year-old Juan Manuel Gonzalez Barron.

