Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers AJ Brock and Kyle Beery for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Baton Rouge, LA:

* The Hype Bros. defeated Epico & Aiden English

* Rusev defeated Sin Cara

* AJ Styles pinned Kevin Owens in a street fight

* Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Lana & Tamina

* The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat match

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal pinned Shinsuke Nakamura

