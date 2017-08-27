Last week, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross held one of his "RINGSIDE: An evening with Jim Ross" shows in New York as a part of SummerSlam weekend. Ross' special guest for the show was none other than "The Advocate" Paul Heyman, who rarely makes special appearances aside from his time on Monday Night RAW alongside Brock Lesnar. It has been a tough year for Ross, who lost his wife this past March after getting hit by a car while riding her Vespa late at night near their home in Oklahoma.

To close out the show Heyman delivered a beautiful speech about Ross and his late wife, Jan, making Ross get visibly emotional as Heyman held his hand. Heyman also put over Ross' strength to be able to call the main event of WrestleMania 33 between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker just days after his wife's passing. The crowd in attendance gave Ross a standing ovation on multiple occasions and Heyman's words were truly moving.

You can check it out in the video player above.

