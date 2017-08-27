Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Jonesboro, AR, which are identical to the results the night before in Baton Rouge:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Kalisto, R-Truth, Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins & Goldust

* John Cena pinned Samoa Joe

* Alicia Fox & Mickie James defeated Emma & Nia Jax

* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. After the match, Reigns speared Strowman through a table.

