Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Jonesboro, AR, which are identical to the results the night before in Baton Rouge:
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Kalisto, R-Truth, Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins & Goldust
#WWEJonesboro @JohnCena ?? @SamoaJoe. Awesome victory of #CenationLeader. Joe was dishonest in this match but this is #Cena who never loses???? pic.twitter.com/EdVGvliWGq— CENA'$ SWEET [email protected] ?? (@CenaSweetFan) August 27, 2017
* Alicia Fox & Mickie James defeated Emma & Nia Jax
* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor #WWEJonesboro pic.twitter.com/E84qJHjlgx— Hunter Ecks Bay-Bay (@HunterDoesTweet) August 27, 2017
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. After the match, Reigns speared Strowman through a table.
