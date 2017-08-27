As noted, Rosemary was injured at last night's AAA Triplemania XXV. PWinsider reported that at the end of the match pitting Sexy Star defending the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Rosemary, Lady Shani & Ayako Hamada, Sexy Star popped Rosemary's arm out of place while applying her armbar submission in what appeared to be a shoot.

The injury is said to not be that serious, and Rosemary is not expected to be out of action for too long.

It was noted that Lady Shani and Star were legitimately shooting on each other at one point during the match. The backstage scene was said to be "extremely tense." Star left the arena, but was brought back by Vampiro and she apologized to Rosemary. Star then quickly left again.

Shani was still upset after the match and was reportedly looking for Star backstage to finish what they started.

Many wrestlers took to Twitter to speak out against Star, you can see some of the responses below:

DISGUSTING is just one word. We put our lives in each other's hands. So unprofessional. This is how you work yourself out of the business https://t.co/aELhRMO017 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 27, 2017

Some people are such huge marks for themselves that they'll never understand the art of the "work." Those people should never be in a ring. — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) August 27, 2017

So you watched Sexy Star at #TriplemaniaXXV last night too? https://t.co/98IULBtKw9 — ec3 (@therealec3) August 27, 2017

So disgusted by Sexy Star. She used to just be a joke in prowrestling, but she's upgraded herself to a plague. Get out of our ring. #bye — Rachel Evans (@rachelsamevans) August 27, 2017

Nobody hurts my @WeAreRosemary and gets away with it. — Allie?? (@AllieImpact) August 27, 2017

Just watched the clip from #TriplaManiaXXV and I am even more angry than I was last night. — Allie?? (@AllieImpact) August 27, 2017

If you deliberately hurt or "shoot" on someone in the ring, someone that is TRUSTING you with their body, you don't belong in our business. — Allie?? (@AllieImpact) August 27, 2017

Whether it's dick flips or submissions, we constantly put our health in each others hands. If you violate that trust, you're not one of us. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) August 27, 2017

Furious about what happened to @WeAreRosemary last night. If you legit want to hurt/injure people, professional wrestling isn't for you. — Rhia O'Reilly (@rdpixie) August 27, 2017

All the love for @WeAreRosemary today. A true 'professional'! ? — KayLeeRay?????????? (@Kay_Lee_Ray) August 27, 2017

Sending ?? to @WeAreRosemary... never want anyone hurt but when it happens through unprofessional negligence it's sickening #Triplemania — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) August 27, 2017

@WeAreRosemary is one of the SAFEST, most PROFESSIONAL people I have ever been fortunate enough to share a ring with. ??you demon queen! — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 27, 2017

The word is unprofessional (s--tty too) but I personally apologized with @WeAreRosemary cause I thought it was in order,she's an amazing gal — El Hijo del Fantasma (@hijodelfantasma) August 27, 2017

Dear fellow wrestling promoters : do you value the safety of your talent? Then now is the time to cancel Sexy Starr bookings from your show. — EVE: Women Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) August 27, 2017

