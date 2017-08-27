Jeff Jarrett sat down with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for an edition of Scoop B Radio. He discussed his yearlong feud with "Razor Ramon" Scott Hall while the two of them were in the WWE, giving high praise to Hall for his charisma and his ability to connect with the audience.
"You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall, that was still Razor, he was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that but he knew how to connect," Jarrett continued. "He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world it was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months."
You can hear the full episode of Jeff Jarrett on Scoop B Radio by clicking here.
Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.