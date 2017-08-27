Jeff Jarrett sat down with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for an edition of Scoop B Radio. He discussed his yearlong feud with "Razor Ramon" Scott Hall while the two of them were in the WWE, giving high praise to Hall for his charisma and his ability to connect with the audience.

"It was right before the Attitude Era that I came in October of 1993 and as we talked about before we got going WWF was coming out of a down period with the steroid scandal and the Government scandal and we were coming to the Garden I think every other month or every third month also out of Long Island and at Nassau Coliseum in Jersey and the crowds would get a little bit bigger every month. I got to give credit to that nucleus which was Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna and Razor Ramon was a big, big part of that he was Razor Ramon, he is Razor Ramon," Jarrett said.

"You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall, that was still Razor, he was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that but he knew how to connect," Jarrett continued. "He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world it was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months."

