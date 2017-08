- WWE posted the video above of Bray Wyatt's SummerSlam entrance in 360°.

- Tickets went on sale this weekend for the RAW live event on Saturday, October 14th at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose, Sheamus & Cesaro, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt are advertised for the show.

- Finn Balor was pulling for Conor McGregor to defeat Floyd Mayweather in their boxing mega-fight, which Mayweather won via 10th round TKO. Balor tweeted the following after McGregor's loss:

He is some man...Fair play Conor! #ConorMcGregor ???? — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 27, 2017

