Source: F4WOnline
As noted, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka vacated the NXT Women's Championship last week in a segment that should air this Wednesday. Asuka had suffered a collarbone injury during her match with Ember Moon at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last week.
Asuka is heading to the main roster, as NXT General Manager William Regal said that he is negotiating with RAW and SmackDown to bring her to one of those brands. Asuka is expected to be out of action with the injury for 6-8 weeks.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.