Source: F4WOnline

As noted, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka vacated the NXT Women's Championship last week in a segment that should air this Wednesday. Asuka had suffered a collarbone injury during her match with Ember Moon at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last week.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has discussed having the winner of the Mae Young Classic to be crowned the new NXT Women's Champion. The finals take place live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air that night. Spoilers on the finals are here

Asuka is heading to the main roster, as NXT General Manager William Regal said that he is negotiating with RAW and SmackDown to bring her to one of those brands. Asuka is expected to be out of action with the injury for 6-8 weeks.

