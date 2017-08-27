- Above is the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting new Raw Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. Sasha will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on RAW this Monday night.

- The Latin Times has an interview here with Marti Belle, who was promoting the Mae Young Classic kicking off this week on the WWE Network . In the interview, Marti discussed being the first-ever female Dominican-descent wrestler in WWE history.

"It is an amazing honor and an incredible feeling to be the first female Dominican citizen to be represented in the WWE," said Marti. "I have worked very hard for almost a decade to make this dream come true and the fact that I get the chance to represent the Dominican Republic is completely breathtaking."

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose have been taking turns calling each other out over the weekend. It started with the Usos responding to this tweet from WWE:

WILL TAKE THOSE TITLES TOO. https://t.co/uw7unCzCoO — The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 25, 2017

The Usos followed up at last night's SmackDown live event in Baton Rouge, as seen in the video below, saying that while Rollins and Ambrose might be the best tag team on RAW, they're the best tag team period. They added that Rollins and Ambrose know where they can find them.

Not to be outdone, Rollins sent the message below at last night's RAW event in Jonesboro, saying, "Usos, you know who the real champs are, and we're on RAW, baby!"

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.