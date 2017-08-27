- Above is the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting new Raw Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. Sasha will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on RAW this Monday night.
"It is an amazing honor and an incredible feeling to be the first female Dominican citizen to be represented in the WWE," said Marti. "I have worked very hard for almost a decade to make this dream come true and the fact that I get the chance to represent the Dominican Republic is completely breathtaking."
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose have been taking turns calling each other out over the weekend. It started with the Usos responding to this tweet from WWE:
Which tag team do YOU think has the best chance to defeat #RAW #TagTeamChampions @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins? https://t.co/N4Acdpl1JJ— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017
WILL TAKE THOSE TITLES TOO. https://t.co/uw7unCzCoO— The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 25, 2017
The Usos followed up at last night's SmackDown live event in Baton Rouge, as seen in the video below, saying that while Rollins and Ambrose might be the best tag team on RAW, they're the best tag team period. They added that Rollins and Ambrose know where they can find them.
It all started with a Tweet. Now @WWEUsos fire back at @WWERollins from #WWEBatonRouge pic.twitter.com/gPYvfWwyrw— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2017
Not to be outdone, Rollins sent the message below at last night's RAW event in Jonesboro, saying, "Usos, you know who the real champs are, and we're on RAW, baby!"
".@WWEUsos, you know who the REAL champs are, and we're on #RAW, baby!" - @WWERollins #WWEJonesboro pic.twitter.com/KED2CRAKhh— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2017
