- In the video above, Mae Young Classic competitor Ayesha Raymond talks about her nickname, "The Deadlift Diva." She noted that she's "literally a powerhouse" and can deadlift 210 kilos, which is about 463 pounds.

- Congratulations to former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, who married UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne in Hawaii on Saturday. The couple got engaged this past April.

- Triple H commended both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor for their boxing superfight last night. Mayweather defeated McGregor via TKO in the 10th round, however McGregor was able to win the first three rounds in our scoring. Triple H wrote on Twitter:

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before...#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017

