As noted, Rosemary was injured at last night's AAA Triplemania XXV. PWinsider reported that at the end of the match pitting Sexy Star defending the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Rosemary, Lady Shani & Ayako Hamada, Sexy Star popped Rosemary's arm out of place while applying her armbar submission in what appeared to be a shoot.

The injury is said to not be that serious, and Rosemary is not expected to be out of action for too long.

It was noted that Lady Shani and Star were legitimately shooting on each other at one point during the match. The backstage scene was said to be "extremely tense." Star left the arena, but was brought back by Vampiro and she apologized to Rosemary. Star then quickly left again.

Rosemary issued the statement below addressing the situation. She noted that Star has been telling people that it was a work, and that "Star is a liar."

"Let me make this perfectly clear: if you take liberties with someone's body when they are giving it to you and trusting you to keep them safe, you are not tough. You are an asshole. And you don't belong in this business. Sexy Star decided to do just that this weekend at TripleMania. And while I have remained quiet on social media until I was more calm to address the situation, I have now being informed that she is telling people that it is a work. You are all now being informed that Sexy Star is a liar. She was a liar in the locker room when she was forced to apologize and instead cooked up some bulls--t excuse that she 'didn't know' and she is a liar now. You know if you are torquing on someone's arm. You know an armbar is a real and dangerous hold. The only reason your face is not broken right now is because a little voice inside my head as I lay on the apron kept repeating, 'Don't go to Mexican prison.' (thanks Demon). However, turning to positives, the outreach from the wrestling community has been incredible. I'm overwhelmed with how much love I feel right now from friends, fans, and people I have yet to meet in this amazing business. We are a family and we protect our own. If you violate that, you are not welcome here. I also want to thank the AAA locker room. Multiple people came up to me saying how sorry and disgusted they were. Thank you Hamada and Shani, who also had to deal with bulls--t from Star during that match. Thank you, Vampiro, for professionally trying to calm a volatile situation, though, as you know, once the excuses started pouring out of Sexy Star's mouth in lieu of an apology, it was over. Thank you to the amazing GFW locker room, both present that night and not. I have so much support from everyone, and talent, crew and office have all reached out to show me that."

24 hours removed..

