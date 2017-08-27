Source: F4WOnline
We reported last week that Enzo Amore's backstage heat has gotten even worse lately for some unknown reason, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
That's likely not going to get any better this week. As noted, Enzo was at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight last night in Las Vegas, and showed his $10,000 ticket on Instagram, which WWE posted a story on today. Enzo then name dropped and posted several photos with celebrities on his social media, which you can check out below.
Enzo made his 205 Live debut last Tuesday night. The video above of Enzo's debut has garnered 690,000 views as of this writing, way above the number of views that WWE's 205 Live videos usually garner.
This guys philanthropy is inspiring, working towards modernizing the education system, putting coats on children's backs, & reinventing the business acumen of what it means to be a rapper ... It is so important for those who have a VOICE to understand the RESPONSIBILITY that comes a long with it & the OPPORTUNITY afforded to those that have that voice to try & make the ??a better place. I absolutely love this kids movement & his approach in making the world a better place through MUSIC. Keep the music coming! @chancetherapper keep the philanthropy coming! And maintain that vision: "Those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are usually the ones that do." #ForTheYouth
