Source: F4WOnline

We reported last week that Enzo Amore's backstage heat has gotten even worse lately for some unknown reason, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that Amore was backstage sometime in the last couple of weeks bragging about his life in L.A. when he's not on the road. It was noted that Enzo was talking about all the stars he's hanging out with and "he won't shut up."

That's likely not going to get any better this week. As noted, Enzo was at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight last night in Las Vegas, and showed his $10,000 ticket on Instagram, which WWE posted a story on today. Enzo then name dropped and posted several photos with celebrities on his social media, which you can check out below.

Enzo made his 205 Live debut last Tuesday night. The video above of Enzo's debut has garnered 690,000 views as of this writing, way above the number of views that WWE's 205 Live videos usually garner.

Chance, I'm a guy who took a chance , nice to meet you. #MoneyTeam A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Both of us got our ?? on @floydmayweather A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

We both got @floydmayweather tonight ?? A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

My agent is Gold ??? #Summerfest A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

@diddy ???? A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

