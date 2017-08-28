Source: The Steve Austin Show

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman recently returned to 317 Gimmick Street for another sit-down conversation with his fellow pro wrestling veteran, Steve Austin. Among many other things, Waltman discussed whether his slight frame was a hinderance in his professional wrestling career.

According to Waltman, he could have had a better WWE career if he had stronger promo skills and was easier to work with behind-the-scenes. The youngest member of The Kliq pointed out that he would not allow WWE to work him more than 15 days per month and a performer cannot be featured sufficiently on such a schedule.

"I think, for me, I should have worked harder on my mic skills and I should have been a lot easier to deal with and I would have been pushed a lot better. I was really… I was really, with my first run there, I felt like I let a lot of stuff happen there that I shouldn't have and so I overcompensated for it when I came back. If I thought anybody was messing with me, I was difficult. And also, I didn't allow them to work me more than 15 days a month and when you do that, then it kind of takes a lot of the opportunities off the table."

Waltman professed that he was a "contrarian" during his second WWE run. On top of being combative, Waltman also made some poor decisions. For one, Waltman claimed that he was offered Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform his entrance music, but requested Uncle Kracker instead, a revelation that should garner the former 'Lightning Kid' some real 'X-Pac' heat from any fan of Blood Sugar Sex Magik or Californication. Additionally, Waltman said he turned down a WrestleMania feud with Chris Jericho over the Intercontinental Championship to finish out his storyline with Kane, which was already played out at the time.

"I was always a contrarian. I'm going to give you an example and I might've told you this one because I've told it several times of an example of what a dumbass I was. Shane McMahon comes up to me, 'yeah, we're going to have just the Red Hot Chili Peppers do your theme music.' I'm like, 'no, I want Uncle Kracker.' I mean, come on, man." "another one, it was Vince and Shane, 'we're thinking of having you work Jericho at 'Mania for the I.C. belt.' I'm like, 'no, I want to finish my program with Kane, which was already way on its last legs, Steve, but 'no, I want to do this.' So I mean, do that give you an example?"

Also during the podcast, Waltman indicated that he would put his brain in Randy Orton's body if he could have any pro wrestler's body.

"Randy Orton. That's just [off the top of Waltman's head]. I mean, there [are] several other guys I could think of, but, Randy, okay, Randy Orton. Man, talk about good genetics."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

