Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN as the road to WWE No Mercy continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Banks faces Bliss in anticipated return bout
* Can John Cena and Roman Reigns coexist on the same brand?
* Enzo Amore joins the Cruiserweights
* Is Braun Strowman our next Universal Champion?
* Rollins & Ambrose hold their own as Raw Tag Team Champions
