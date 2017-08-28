Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN as the road to WWE No Mercy continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Banks faces Bliss in anticipated return bout

* Can John Cena and Roman Reigns coexist on the same brand?

* Enzo Amore joins the Cruiserweights

* Is Braun Strowman our next Universal Champion?

* Rollins & Ambrose hold their own as Raw Tag Team Champions

