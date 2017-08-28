- Above is Mae Young Classic competitor, Toni Storm, talking about some of her influences for when she steps into the ring. As noted, the first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic arrive to the WWE Network this morning. The next four will be uploaded next Monday with a live final on September 12.

Sami Zayn spoke with Al Arabiya English about his recent charity initiative to bring a mobile clinic to Syria, initially asking for $48,000, the charity is now nearing $70,000. Sami talked about his connection to Syria and how he may not been a WWE Superstar had his parents not moved:

"What I think about a lot is that I'm here living my dream as a WWE wrestler. It's something I always wanted to do. I honestly think about this all the time now—if my parents hadn't left Syria, maybe I wouldn't be a WWE Superstar. Maybe I'd be the one that you see on the news. Maybe that'd be my kid in the rubble, and maybe that'd be me floating on a little raft in the Mediterranean."

- As noted, over the weekend Sexy Star injured Rosemary's shoulder during the end of their match on Saturday night's AAA TripleMania XXV event. The reaction to Sexy Star's actions were heard from a number of wrestlers and wrestling promotions, including some from WWE. Paige and Mike Kanellis tweeted out support for Rosemary while Road Dogg double checked on the story to ensure Sexy Star never works around him. As noted, Rosemary has since responded to the incident on Twitter.

Sending love to my girl @WeAreRosemary the whole wrestling world is behind you!! No room for bullies in this business. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 27, 2017

For the record, @WeAreRosemary is one of my favorite people in wrestling. Heal up homie ???? — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 27, 2017

Mike, did that girl really hurt @WeAreRosemary ? Just wondering so I can insure she never works any where near me! #OUDK #POWEROFLOVE — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 27, 2017

