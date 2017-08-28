- Above, Samoa Joe plays Madden 18 with Miami Dolphins Running Back, Jay Ajayi.

- Mae Yae Classic competitor, Rachel Evers, spoke about the upcoming tournament to Bleacher Report. With her father being WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Ellering, Rachel also talked about what it's like to be a second generation star.

"I never felt any pressure being second generation. My dad and I are very different people. We have very different talents. I'm just extremely confident and comfortable in my own skin."

News On Enzo Amore's Backstage Heat, Why It Might Get Worse This Week
- An individual on Twitter called out Dolph Ziggler for making multiple Superstars' debuts boring, naming Tyler Breeze, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin as examples. Ziggler jokingly responded that he was "exposed," was phoning it in way before those wrestlers came around, and spent the money he made on jet skis.



