- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring underrated Superstar returns. The group includes Rob Van Dam (2013), Trish Stratus (2008), Scott Steiner (2002), and Shelton Benjamin from this past week's SmackDown.
- Back in July, Jeff Hardy showed off a few of his different face paint looks through his Instagram. Yesterday he posted another, showing his latest for a house show in Tupelo, Mississippi.
