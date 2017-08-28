- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring underrated Superstar returns. The group includes Rob Van Dam (2013), Trish Stratus (2008), Scott Steiner (2002), and Shelton Benjamin from this past week's SmackDown.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans : "Who is your favorite new season 2 character on Southpaw Regional Wrestling?" The top four are: The Butchers ("Dry Rub" Doug & Frantic Frank - 28 percent), Nicci Lee Styxxx (13 percent), Susan (12 percent), and Voo and Doo (The Brothers Voodoo - 10 percent).

See Also Backstage News On Plans For The WWE NXT Women's Championship

- Back in July, Jeff Hardy showed off a few of his different face paint looks through his Instagram. Yesterday he posted another, showing his latest for a house show in Tupelo, Mississippi.

ThankYouTupelo,MS! . . !8-27-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

ThankYouLexington,KY! . . !7-16-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

ThankYouHuntington,WV! . . !7-15-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

ThankYouRoanoke,VA! . . !7-14-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.