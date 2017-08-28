Today, the first set of episodes for the Mae Young Classic were uploaded to the WWE Network and it was announced during one of the shows that Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso have signed with the company.

Catanzaro gained attention on NBC's American Ninja when she became the first women to ever complete the show's qualifying course and has made Sports Illustrated's "Fittest 50" list. Back in January, she tried out for the WWE (which you can see in the video above) and talked about making the transition to the WWE.

"I think a lot of the things from my background, from gymnastics to obstacle course racing - the physical and the mental, the speed, agility, strength, all of that - [and] being able to mentally prepare for that and go in front of a lot of people and be on point that second that you have to... I think that all of that could be a really big advantage for me coming into the WWE."

Shadia Bseiso tried out for WWE in Dubai and is a TV personality with a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Bseiso is also fluent in both English and Arabic.

