Today, the first set of episodes for the Mae Young Classic were uploaded to the WWE Network and it was announced during one of the shows that Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso have signed with the company.
"I think a lot of the things from my background, from gymnastics to obstacle course racing - the physical and the mental, the speed, agility, strength, all of that - [and] being able to mentally prepare for that and go in front of a lot of people and be on point that second that you have to... I think that all of that could be a really big advantage for me coming into the WWE."
Shadia Bseiso tried out for WWE in Dubai and is a TV personality with a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Bseiso is also fluent in both English and Arabic.
??????? ?? ????? ??? ?????? ??????? ????????? ?????!! #??????? Gold @uaejjf RAK comp!! Big thank you to my jiujitsu coaches and teammates @teamnogueiradubai I am so grateful to be part of such a great team! Thank you to my @innerfight coaches for helping me get one step closer to my goals every single day. I felt strong, fit and very ready! On to the next one ???? #armbargirl #gold #teamnogueiradubai #teamnogueira #innerfight #bjj #jiujitsu #???????
???? ?? ????? ???? ???? ????? - ???? ???? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ??? Four incredible days with @wwe team and 40 fantastic athletes from 18 countries! @williamregalwwe @mattjbloom @ssdarkangel @dan_matha @kishan_raftaarwwe @officialwwearabic #WWEwal3ooha #wwe #wwenxt
