Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Tupelo, MS.

* Finn Bálor defeated Curt Hawkins with a coup de grace.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa via submission.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto & R-Truth defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins & Goldust

* John Cena pinned Bray Wyatt after hitting an AA

Intermission

* Alicia Fox & Mickie James defeated Nia Jax & Emma

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated The Hardyz and Sheamus & Cesaro to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles.

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification after Strowman hit Reigns with the ring steps. After the match, Reigns speared Strowman through a table.

