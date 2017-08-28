- WWE posted the video above of Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's WWE RAW, which features RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks defending her title against Alexa Bliss.

The Hindustan Times recently interviewed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. During the interview, Mahal discussed The Great Khali's influence on his career.

"The Great Khali is a legend in this business and I want to follow in his footsteps," Mahal said. "He has always been like an old (elder) brother to me and he has guided me a lot both in life and in my career."

- For today only, t-shirts are as low as $10 at WWEShop.com. There is no code needed, just use this link.

- Cody Rhodes is the latest wrestler to speak out against Sexy Star after Star reportedly purposely injured Rosemary's shoulder at this past Saturday night's AAA TripleMania XXV event. Rhodes wrote on Twitter:

Sexy Star will never set foot in one of my locker rooms. I hope others follow suit. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 28, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.