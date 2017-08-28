Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Anna Lewis for sending in these results for last night's WWE live event in Monroe, LA:

Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis with a German suplex

* Sin Cara defeated Epico

* Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Baron Corbin after hitting the Kinshasa

* The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English & Epico

* WWE US Champion AJ Styles & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Rusev

* Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Lana & Tamina Snuka

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal pinned Randy Orton with the Khallas after the Singh Brothers distracted Orton

