Source: Hindustan Times

It is widely known that Shinsuke Nakamura is well-versed in MMA. He utilizes a strike-heavy style mixed with slick submission grappling. Nakamura told The Hindustan Times that he was once good enough to garner an offer from the top MMA promotion in the world, the UFC.

During his first stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Nakamura compiled a 3-1 record in MMA fights. The UFC came calling in 2005 but Nakamura turned down the offer, a decision which he does not regret.

"Around 2005, UFC offered me a chance to fight for them," Nakamura said. "But, at that moment, I was under contract with NJPW and I decided to stay in pro-wrestling. It was a good opportunity, but I don't regret my choice."

See Also Jinder Mahal Talks WWE SummerSlam Match With Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura is known to use Brazilian jiu-jitsu submissions like the triangle choke and the armbar in his matches. But at this stage in his career, he said he has no plans of returning to MMA any time soon.

"You have to understand that I am 37-year old now," he said. "It has been a long time since my last proper MMA training and although I still train in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, it will take me at least one year to be ready for a proper fight. That is not something I want to do as I am happy in WWE."

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.