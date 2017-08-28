- Above is the latest Bella Brains with Daniel Bryan asking Nikki and Brie questions about state capitals.

"It was a dream come true. I'm excited for everyone to see it. Women for so long have fought to be taken as serious athletes and not just 'eye candy,' and so this validates us as equals to the men. I also made sure to incorporate the purple nail into my entrance, because my experience with domestic violence has been a big part of my journey. I want to show other survivors you can still achieve your dreams after an abusive relationship. Lita [WWE hall of famer and announcer for the tournament] was actually my childhood hero and inspiration for me to get into wrestling. After I told her my story, she said, 'Hey, do you have purple nail polish?' She didn't have to do that. That blew me away. I look up to her even more now."

- NXT Star, Lacey Evans couldn't help but notice the food she was going to work on had a bit of resemblance to Enzo Amore. Last week, Enzo made his debut on 205 Live as he stepped in the ring to cut a promo with current Cruiserweight Champion, Neville.

I was about to throw down in the kitchen like a lady would??....but the resemblance was just too much.???? pic.twitter.com/yhbfbu3NjA — Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE) August 26, 2017

