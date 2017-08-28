Mike Bennett, a.k.k. Mike Kanellis, revealed earlier this month that he had been suffering from an addiction to prescription drugs. Bennett said that addiction had haunted him for three years since he dislocated his knee cap.

"It really started to spiral out of control this past year and a half," Bennett wrote on Instagram. "I almost lost everything. Finally I decided I couldn't keep hurting my wife or myself this way and I was going to get my life back."

Mike's wife, Maria Kanellis, wrote on Instagram that his recovery started this week. You can check out her full post below.

This was the first week of my husband's recovery from prescription drugs. This was the hardest week of my life. People try and give advice or you can read every book but the truth is there is no right way for a person to get clean. My husband was addicted to prescription drugs and I didn't know. You blame yourself. You blame the business. You blame God. But, anyone can become addicted. No one is safe. A glamorous job doesn't protect you from addiction. It truly makes you wonder about everyone around you. Is that person hurting? What's that person's story? In these photos you see Mike in the hospital, finding his appetite, trying to workout, having a match for the first time at WWE, and playing with my niece with the marks from the Clonidine patch the hospital gave him still on his arm. Addicts don't look like the people in the movies sometimes. They are just people that took a road they shouldn't have. Mike is doing great. He channeled all that energy into working out and being healthy. Mike wanted to quit. Now, as we move forward even though the road is hard. It's the right road. I love you, My Friend. WE believe in you. You are a hero to so many. Keep Fighting. Keep Pushing. Be the Miracle. @therealmichaelbennett #keepingupwithkanellises #holdhandsnothate #poweroflove

