Source: PWInsider

John Cena is scheduled to face Samoa Joe on tonight's RAW in Memphis, TN, according to PWInsider. Cena and Joe had worked a pair of RAW live events over the weekend, with Cena defeating Joe.

PWInsider added that a battle royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is also scheduled for tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the FedEx Forum:

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks

* Cena vs. Roman Reigns is made official for WWE No Mercy

* Cena vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler replaces Booker T on commentary due to Hurricane Harvey

