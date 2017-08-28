Source: PWInsider
John Cena is scheduled to face Samoa Joe on tonight's RAW in Memphis, TN, according to PWInsider. Cena and Joe had worked a pair of RAW live events over the weekend, with Cena defeating Joe.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the FedEx Forum:
* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks
* Cena vs. Roman Reigns is made official for WWE No Mercy
* Cena vs. Samoa Joe
* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler replaces Booker T on commentary due to Hurricane Harvey
