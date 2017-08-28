As noted, Maria Kanellis, posted several photos on her Instagram account of husband Mike Bennett's recovery from prescription drug addiction. On the first photo, Maria wrote, "This was the first week of my husband's recovery from prescription drugs. This was the hardest week of my life."

In a correction, Maria wrote that in the past tense, and that photo was from months ago, not from this week. We apologize for the error.

Mike posted this update on his recovery on his Twitter and noted that he is now two months clean:

WOW. @MariaLKanellis put a up post earlier about my recovery.The show of support has been unreal. I'm almost 2 months clean & feel amazing???? — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 28, 2017

Below is Maria's original post:

