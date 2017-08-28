Source: Cleveland.com

Dolph Ziggler's brother Donald Nemeth was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for his involvement in the death of a 34-year-old military veteran and drug dealer in a botched robbery.

Nemeth, 30, and Jack King, 52, were implicated in the January 2016 killing of Joshua Mascol. Both of them pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter, robbery and kidnapping charges according to a report on Cleveland.com . King received 17 years in prison.

According to the report, Nemeth was close friends with Mascol and often bought drugs from him. He then plotted with King to rob Mascol, and one of them wound up shooting him during a scuffle in the hallway of the University Hotel and Suites. Neither Nemeth nor King admitted to the killing, and the hotel's surveillance video couldn't identify who fired the gun.

Nemeth apologized to Mascol's family during the hearing, blaming his actions on a drug addiction. The report states that he hid his addiction from his family and they didn't find out until he was wanted by the police.

"I've been battling severe addiction issues and I lost a good friend because of it," Nemeth said.

Ziggler, who's real name is Nick Nemeth, did not comment in the report.

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.