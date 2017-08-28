- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared on tonight's RAW in Memphis and issued a warning to No Mercy opponent Braun Strowman: "Suplex City, b---h." During a promo by Paul Heyman, Lesnar took the mic and delivered the line. Video from the segment can be seen in the video above.
- Tonight's WWE RAW in Memphis saw Enzo Amore wrestle his first cruiserweight match, picking up a win over Noam Dar. Enzo made his WWE 205 Live debut on last week's show to confront WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Neville was watching tonight's match on RAW and it appears the feud between he and Enzo will continue. Below is video from the Enzo vs. Dar match.
#205Live... meet your resident #CertifiedG! @real1 shows the #Cruiserweight division that he's a force to be reckoned with on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ODDoY6aP7y— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
