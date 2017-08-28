- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared on tonight's RAW in Memphis and issued a warning to No Mercy opponent Braun Strowman: "Suplex City, b---h." During a promo by Paul Heyman, Lesnar took the mic and delivered the line. Video from the segment can be seen in the video above.

- With free agent John Cena making his return to WWE RAW last week, he has now officially competed on RAW in 13 consecutive years - 2005 through 2017. It looks like Cena will be a regular for the red brand for the next few months as he's scheduled to face Roman Reigns at the No Mercy pay-per-view in September.

- Tonight's WWE RAW in Memphis saw Enzo Amore wrestle his first cruiserweight match, picking up a win over Noam Dar. Enzo made his WWE 205 Live debut on last week's show to confront WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Neville was watching tonight's match on RAW and it appears the feud between he and Enzo will continue. Below is video from the Enzo vs. Dar match.

