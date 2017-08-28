- Above is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown as the feuds with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles continue.

- Below is a new teaser for the second season of Total Bellas on E!, which premieres on Wednesday, September 6th at 9pm EST.

