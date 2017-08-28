Xavier Woods may have suffered a knee injury as The New Day were facing Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at tonight's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Woods seemed to be in pain after the rushed finish and was not able to leave on his own. He was helped to the back by Kofi, Big E and WWE's Dr. Chris Amann. One correspondent noted that Woods "wrecked" his knee.
Stay tuned for updates on Woods' status.
