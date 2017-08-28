Xavier Woods may have suffered a knee injury as The New Day were facing Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at tonight's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to Wrestling Inc. correspondent Stephen A. Love ( @BigStevieCool95 ), who was in attendance, the injury came when Woods went for a jumping DDT and apparently pushed off the wrong way. The knee buckled and Woods went down. The referee threw up the dreaded "X" symbol to call the match and one of the Uso brothers then rolled Kofi Kingston up for a quick finish.

Woods seemed to be in pain after the rushed finish and was not able to leave on his own. He was helped to the back by Kofi, Big E and WWE's Dr. Chris Amann. One correspondent noted that Woods "wrecked" his knee.

Stay tuned for updates on Woods' status.

