John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view after their contract was signed on tonight's RAW in Memphis.
No Mercy will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
