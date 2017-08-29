- As noted, Jeff Hardy won a 15-man battle royal on this week's RAW in Memphis to earn a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz next week. In the Fallout video above, Jeff talks to Mike Rome and marks about about winning a WWE battle royal. Matt Hardy joins his brother and says he wants Jeff to focus on making Miz's title reign "obsolete" next week.

- No word yet on why Samoa Joe did not appear on this week's RAW from Memphis but PWInsider reported on Monday afternoon that Joe vs. John Cena was scheduled to take place. Joe did wrestle Cena at WWE live events on Friday and Saturday but he did not work Sunday's show, as Cena worked with Bray Wyatt instead

- As seen on this week's RAW, Emma defeated Mickie James with the stipulation being that if Emma won, Mickie had to tweet any hashtag that Emma wanted. If Mickie won, Emma would no longer be able to take credit for the women's revolution. Emma tweeted the following hashtags for Mickie to re-tweet but as of this writing, Mickie has not made a post:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.