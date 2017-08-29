Thanks to to Wrestling Inc. reader Stephen A. Love ( @BigStevieCool95 ) for sending in these results from tonight's WWE SmackDown live event in Texarkana, AR:

* The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English & Epico with a top rope Rough Ryder

* Epico issued an open challenge because he felt cheated. Sin Cara answered it and defeated him in less than a minute.

* Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis after Mike almost hit Maria, allowing Gable to hit a roll through German suplex for the pin.

* WWE US Champion AJ Styles & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Rusev after Styles hit the phenomenal forearm on Rusev

Intermission

* Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Lana & Tamina Snuka after Charlotte submitted Lana with a Figure 8

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango with a quick roll up on Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods appeared to have injured his knee when hitting a roll through DDT. After the match, Xavier was carried to the back by Kofi, Big E and WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton in a "Last Man Standing" match after the Singh Brothers interfered.

