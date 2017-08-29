Source: The Sun

Kurt Angle has made it no secret that he plans on wrestling again. Even though he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to the ring, he did recently confirm to The Sun that he will be stepping back into the squared circle.

"You'll see me back in the ring, for sure," Angle said. "I don't know when, but I can't wait."

After his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, Angle returned to TV as the Raw general manager. Even though he's been very entertaining in the role and is enjoying it, Angle revealed that it originally wasn't part of his plans.

"There was never supposed to be a GM role," Angle said. "I don't know if it was Mick Foley's hip or WWE just decided they wanted to bring my on the TV. It's been a lot of fun. I love being with the guys and girls and every week you get a closer bond with them."

