John Cena vs. Samoa Joe was originally scheduled for last night's RAW, which was first reported by PWInsider, however those plans obviously changed.

PWInsider reports that Joe reportedly suffered some sort of knee injury at one of the live events over the weekend. Joe could be out of action for at least four weeks. WWE has yet to acknowledge the injury as of this writing.

Joe teamed with The Miz to face Cena and Roman Reigns on last week's episode of RAW, and was a part of the Fatal 4-Way SummerSlam main event the night before.

You can listen to Monday's edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.