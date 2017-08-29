Source: F4WOnline

John Cena and Roman Reigns took part in a noteworthy verbal confrontation on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. The war of words got personal at times, with Reigns stating that Cena buries younger talent while Cena called Reigns "a cheap-ass corporately created John Cena bootleg."

Dave Meltzer reported at F4WOnline that the segment was "completely" scripted ahead of time. The main verbiage for the promo was mostly from the writing team, and was not Reigns or Cena ad-libbing.

We noted earlier that Samoa Joe was scheduled to face Cena at last night's show, however missed it due to a knee injury. Meltzer noted that while Joe's injury caused changes to the show, the Cena - Reigns confrontation was always the plan for RAW and was not added due to the show being revised.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.