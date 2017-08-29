WWE posted highlights from the first four matches of the Mae Young Classic on their YouTube channel, as well as reactions from the winners, which you can watch below. The matches are from the first episode of the series.

The first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic are now available on the WWE Network. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE No Mercy next month.


Princesa Sugehit defeats Kay Lee Ray:



Serena Deeb defeated Vanessa Borne:



Shayna Baszler defeated Zeda via submission with a rear-naked choke:



Abbey Laith defeated Jazzy Gabert:


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles