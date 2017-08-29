WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted his first tweet since his health scare earlier this month.

"Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were," Flair tweeted. "Naitch WILL be back!"

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair is no longer bedridden. It was noted that while he's "out of the water," he "still has a long way to go."

You can check out Flair's tweet below:

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! ?? pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.