- In the video above, Jazzy Gabert responds to losing to Abbey Laith in the first round of the Mae Young Classic tournament. Gabert warned that "this is not over" and that she will be back.

- As noted, Samoa Joe suffered a knee injury at a RAW live event this past weekend, which caused last night's RAW to be reshuffled. Joe was originally scheduled to face John Cena on last night's show. PWInsider reports that Enzo Amore was originally scheduled to be one of the participants in last night's Battle Royal, but plans changed over the day. Enzo ended up defeating Noam Dar on the show in Enzo's Cruiserweight debut.

Roman Reigns And John Cena Trade Barbs Following Reigns Taking Shot At 'WWE Battleground' Crowd
