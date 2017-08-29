- In the video above, Jazzy Gabert responds to losing to Abbey Laith in the first round of the Mae Young Classic tournament. Gabert warned that "this is not over" and that she will be back.

- WWE Shop released a new t-shirt for Natalya, featuring her cat, as seen below. Also today at WWEShop.com, you can 30% off select t-shirts and 20% off select championship titles by clicking here and using code TITLESANDTEES at checkout.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.