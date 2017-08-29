Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live shows will take place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the road to WWE Hell In a Cell continues.
205 Live will feature Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Noam Dar, plus Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher in a No DQ match.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* Will Kevin Owens be on the warpath?
* Will Bobby Roode continue to make SmackDown LIVE glorious?
* Gable & Benjamin make their tag team debut
* Is Dolph Ziggler ready to show off his star power?
* Has Lana prepared Tamina to crush the competition?
