- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos calling each other out over the weekend.

- Primo Colon is reportedly working out at the WWE Performance Center this week, according to PWInsider. Primo, who has not yet been cleared to return to the ring, has been out of action since suffering a knee injury this past June.

- Emma debuted new entrance music on last night's RAW, which has been getting panned by fans online. WWE Music Group Executive Producers CFO$, who have performed many of the current WWE themes including "The Rising Sun" (Shinsuke Nakamura) and "Glorious Domination" (Bobby Roode), stated on Twitter that they did not create the theme:

New Emma Theme = Not a CFO$ Production https://t.co/ff72OEzUGc — CFO$ (@CFOSofficial) August 29, 2017

